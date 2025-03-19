Is Corning Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $40.5 billion, Corning Incorporated (GLW) is a leading innovator in materials science, specializing in glass, ceramics, and optical physics. The company operates across five key segments: Optical Communications; Display Technologies; Specialty Materials; Environmental Technologies; and Life Sciences, serving industries such as telecommunications, consumer electronics, automotive, and scientific research.
Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Corning fits this criterion perfectly. Headquartered in Corning, New York, Corning is known for its advanced glass substrates, optical fibers, and laboratory products used worldwide.
Despite a 14.1% decline from its 52-week high of $55.33, shares of the specialty glass maker have risen 1.6% over the past three months, slightly outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 4.4% decline over the same time frame.
In the longer term, GLW stock is down marginally on a YTD basis, which is a less pronounced decline than SPX’s 4.5% dip. Moreover, shares of Corning have surged 46.2% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the 9% return of the SPX over the same time frame.
Despite recent fluctuations, GLW has been trading mostly above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.
Despite Corning reporting better-than-expected Q4 2024 adjusted EPS of $0.57 and revenue of $3.9 billion, shares fell 2.8% on Jan. 29. The launch of China’s DeepSeek R1 AI model, reportedly more efficient than OpenAI’s, raised fears of reduced long-term demand for Corning’s optical fiber products used in AI data centers, despite Optical Communications sales jumping 51% to $1.4 billion. Additionally, the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, fueling worries that fewer or no cuts could hurt tech stocks.
As a result, these macro and AI-related concerns overshadowed Corning’s strong quarter and bullish Q1 2025 outlook of 10% sales growth to $3.6 billion and EPS of $0.48 - $0.52.
GLW has outperformed its rival, TE Connectivity plc (TEL), which has gained 4.9% over the past 52 weeks. However, on a YTD basis, TE Connectivity saw a 2.7% rise, outpacing Corning.
Due to Corning’s outperformance, analysts remain bullish about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 11 analysts covering the stock, and as of writing, GLW is trading below the mean price target of $57.33.On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
