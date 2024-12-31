Is Corning (GLW) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Corning (GLW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Corning is one of 618 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Corning is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLW's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that GLW has returned about 55.5% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 32.8%. This means that Corning is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is F5 Networks (FFIV). The stock is up 41.1% year-to-date.

For F5 Networks, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Corning belongs to the Communication - Components industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 74.1% this year, meaning that GLW is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, F5 Networks belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 145-stock industry is currently ranked #27. The industry has moved +33.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Corning and F5 Networks. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

F5, Inc. (FFIV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

