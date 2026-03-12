Corning Expands AI Data Center Portfolio: Will it Drive Growth?

Corning Incorporated GLW is advancing its capabilities in high-density data center connectivity by licensing PRIZM TMT optical ferrule technology from US Conec. This initiative expands Corning’s portfolio of optical solutions designed to meet the rising demands of next-generation AI networks.



Corning is responding to the increasing needs of AI data centers, where larger AI clusters require higher fiber counts. Traditional copper connections are gradually being replaced by optical links, particularly in scale-up portions of AI networks. By adopting PRIZM TMT ferrules, Corning can deliver reliable optical connections that support thousands of fibers per server and switch rack, helping data centers scale more efficiently.



PRIZM TMT ferrules use precision-aligned microlenses instead of direct fiber contact, making installation faster and more reliable while improving resistance to contamination. These benefits help data centers support high-density, high-performance connections needed for scale-up and scale-out AI networks.



The company strengthens its optical connectivity solutions by integrating PRIZM TMT technology to support the growth of AI infrastructure. This expansion positions Corning to benefit from the rising demand for high-performance AI data center networks.

How Are Competitors Performing?

Corning faces competition from Amphenol Corporation APH and Ciena Corporation CIEN. Amphenol is expanding its optical connectivity business by developing high-speed fiber-optic connectors, cables, and transceivers for AI and large data centers. The company is also enhancing its capabilities through acquisitions and technology upgrades to support faster networks. Amphenol completed a $10.5 billion acquisition of CommScope’s Connectivity and Cable Solutions business to strengthen its fiber-optic connectivity capabilities for AI data centers and communication networks.



Ciena is strengthening its optical connectivity capabilities by developing advanced technologies such as 1.6T coherent optics and high-speed interconnect solutions for AI data centers. The company acquired Nubis Communications in a $270 million all-cash deal to expand its optical and electrical interconnect technologies for AI data centers. Ciena recently launched the Vesta 200 6.4T CPX pluggable optical engine to support AI data centers and improve power efficiency in high-speed optical networks.

Corning's Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Corning have rallied 188.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 252.4%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, the company’s shares currently trade at 41.28 forward 12-month earnings, lower than the industry tally of 44.45.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimates for Corning for 2026 have increased 2.3% to $3.07, while the same for 2027 have increased 7.6% to $3.69 over the past 60 days.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Corning currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

