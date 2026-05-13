Corning (BIT:1GLW) Price Target Increased by 32.37% to 167.73

The average one-year price target for Corning (BIT:1GLW) has been revised to €167.73 / share. This is an increase of 32.37% from the prior estimate of €126.72 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €123.98 to a high of €198.96 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.21% from the latest reported closing price of €164.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corning. This is an decrease of 183 owner(s) or 7.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1GLW is 0.33%, an increase of 1.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 701,168K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 50,456K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 28,272K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 21,847K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,891K shares , representing an increase of 22.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GLW by 68.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 20,412K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,895K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1GLW by 6.02% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 17,382K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,357K shares , representing a decrease of 17.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1GLW by 6.92% over the last quarter.

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