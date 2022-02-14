Markets
Cornerstone Building Brands Gets Final Proposal From Funds Affiliated With CD&R

(RTTNews) - Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) acknowledged receipt of a non-binding, best and final proposal from funds affiliated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC to acquire all of the company's outstanding shares of common stock that CD&R does not already own for $24.65 in cash per share. CD&R is currently the beneficial owner of approximately 49% of the company's outstanding shares of common stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands does not currently intend to comment further about the proposal until a specific transaction is recommended by the Special Committee, and approved by the Board.

