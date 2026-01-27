Cornerstone Bancorp Inc. Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Cornerstone Bancorp Inc. (CNBP) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $3.08 million, or $3.14 per share. This compares with $2.97 million, or $3.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.4% to $9.77 million from $8.32 million last year.

Cornerstone Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.08 Mln. vs. $2.97 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.14 vs. $3.02 last year. -Revenue: $9.77 Mln vs. $8.32 Mln last year.

