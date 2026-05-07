Corn Weakness Holding on Thursday

Corn futures are trading with 2 to 3 cent losses in the front months on Thursday, bouncing off early lows. There were 113 deliveries issued against May corn futures overnight. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is 2 1/4 cents lower on the day to $4.24.

USDA’s Weekly Export Sales report from this morning showed 1.362 MMT of 2025/26 corn sold in the week ending on April 30, in the middle of trade ideas of 1-1.8 MMT. That was back down from last week and 18.1% below the same week last year. New crop business was on the top end of the 0-150,000 MT estimates at 122,778 MT.

Don’t Miss a Day:

A South Korean importer purchased 132,000 MT of corn overnight, all optional origin.

May 26 Corn is at $4.52, down 3/4 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $4.24, down 2 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.66 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.88, down 2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.44 1/4, down 2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.