Corn Weakness Extending to Friday Morning

Corn price action is showing fractional losses across the front months on Friday morning. Futures closed the Thursday session with contracts down 1 to 3 3/4 cents across the board. Strong export sales data from more than a month ago failed to get the bulls excited. Preliminary open interest was up 1,503 contracts on Thursday at 35,674 were exiting the December, and March rising 21,538. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 3 1/4 cents at $3.88 1/4.

Export Sales for 2025/26 corn bookings in the week of October 2 were tallied at 2.26 MMT, on the high side of analysts estimates of 1.4 to 2.5 MMT. That was the largest so far in the marketing year and 84.9% above the same week last year.

Three separate South Korean importers purchased a total of 329,000 MT of corn in tenders overnight, with the origins not listed.

International Grains Council data showed world corn production seen up just 1 MMT from last month, with stocks up 1 MMT in no other major changes to the balance sheet.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.26 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents, currently down 1/2 cent

Nearby Cash was $3.88 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.37 3/4, down 3 3/4 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

May 26 Corn closed at $4.45 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

