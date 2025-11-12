Stocks

Corn Turning Higher on Wednesday

November 12, 2025 — 06:04 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures are showing fractional to 2 ¼ cent gains at midday on Wednesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up another 2 1/4 cents at $3.94 1/4. 

Due to the Veteran Day federal holiday on Tuesday, the weekly EIA report will be released on Thursday, a day behind normal schedule.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Ahead of the expected USDA Crop Production report on Friday, a Reuters poll of analysts showed corn yield expected to drop 2.7 bpa to 184 bpa, as production is seen at 16.557 bbu, a 257 mbu drop from the September report if realized. WASDE data will also be released, with corn ending stocks seen at 2.136 bbu, which would be a 26 mbu increase from the September report, as the September Grains Stocks data will be included with the higher than expected September 1 corn stocks.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.34 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.94 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.48 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.56 3/4, up 3/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.