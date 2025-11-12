Corn Turning Higher on Wednesday

Corn futures are showing fractional to 2 ¼ cent gains at midday on Wednesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up another 2 1/4 cents at $3.94 1/4.
Due to the Veteran Day federal holiday on Tuesday, the weekly EIA report will be released on Thursday, a day behind normal schedule.
Ahead of the expected USDA Crop Production report on Friday, a Reuters poll of analysts showed corn yield expected to drop 2.7 bpa to 184 bpa, as production is seen at 16.557 bbu, a 257 mbu drop from the September report if realized. WASDE data will also be released, with corn ending stocks seen at 2.136 bbu, which would be a 26 mbu increase from the September report, as the September Grains Stocks data will be included with the higher than expected September 1 corn stocks.
Dec 25 Corn is at $4.34 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $3.94 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,
Mar 26 Corn is at $4.48 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,
May 26 Corn is at $4.56 3/4, up 3/4 cent,
