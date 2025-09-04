Stocks

Corn Trading with Wednesday Losses

September 04, 2025 — 12:10 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures are trading with 4 to 5 ¾ cents across most contracts at Wednesday’s midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 5 cents at $3.74 3/4. 

The monthly NASS Grain Crushing report showed 455.82 million bushels of corn used in ethanol production during July. That was a 2% increase from June but down 5.8% from last year.  The full marketing year shipments in the first 11 months of the MY are at 4.978 bbu, 20 mbu below the same period last year. Weekly ethanol data will be released on Thursday due to the Monday holiday.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Crop Progress data showed 90% of the US corn crop in the dough stage as of August 31, 1 point behind the 5-year average. The crop was also 58% dented, with 15% listed as mature. Conditions were down 2 points to 69% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index (factoring in all 5 USDA categories) falling 5 points to 376, the lowest since the first week of June.

Sep 25 Corn is at $3.97 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.74 3/4, down 5 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.18, down 5 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.36, down 4 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.