Corn Trading with Thursday Gains

Corn futures are trading with slight gains on Thursday, as contracts are up 1 to 2 cents at midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 1 1/2 cents at $3.82 3/4.

Export Sales data from this morning showed a total of 1.923 MMT of 2025/26 corn sold in the week that ended on September18, which exceeded analysts looking for between 1 and 1.8 MMT. That was up 56.2% from last week and more than triple the same week last year.

A South Korean importer issued a tender for 140,000 MT of corn overnight, with offers due on Friday.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.25 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.82 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.42 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.51 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

