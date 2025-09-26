Corn Trading with Thursday Gains

Corn futures are trading with slight gains on Thursday, as contracts are up 1 to 2 cents at midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 1 1/2 cents at $3.82 3/4.
Export Sales data from this morning showed a total of 1.923 MMT of 2025/26 corn sold in the week that ended on September18, which exceeded analysts looking for between 1 and 1.8 MMT. That was up 56.2% from last week and more than triple the same week last year.
A South Korean importer issued a tender for 140,000 MT of corn overnight, with offers due on Friday.
Dec 25 Corn is at $4.25 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $3.82 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents,
Mar 26 Corn is at $4.42 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,
May 26 Corn is at $4.51 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
