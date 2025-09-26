Stocks

Corn Trading with Thursday Gains

September 26, 2025 — 03:45 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures are trading with slight gains on Thursday, as contracts are up 1 to 2 cents at midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 1 1/2 cents at $3.82 3/4.

Export Sales data from this morning showed a total of 1.923 MMT of 2025/26 corn sold in the week that ended on September18, which exceeded analysts looking for between 1 and 1.8 MMT. That was up 56.2% from last week and more than triple the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

A South Korean importer issued a tender for 140,000 MT of corn overnight, with offers due on Friday. 

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.25 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.82 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.42 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.51 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.