Stocks

Corn Trading Steady on Thursday Morning

October 16, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures are sticking close to unchanged on Thursday morning with contracts steady. The corn market was 3 to 4 cents higher across most contracts on Wednesday.  Preliminary open interest slipped back down 6,238 contracts on Wednesday, indicating some shorts covering. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3 ¾ cents at $3.74. 

EIA data will be pushed back to a Thursday release due to the Monday holiday, with some looking to see if ethanol output can continue to bounce back following last week. Export Sales data would normally be pushed to Friday due to the shutdown, though the government shutdown is suspending that. Traders estimate that corn bookings totaled 0.9 to 2 MMT in the week of 10/9.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Two separate South Korean importers purchased a total of 269,000 MT of corn in private tenders on Wednesday, with no official origins listed.

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.16 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents, currently unch

Nearby Cash  was $3.74, up 3 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.32 1/4, up 3 cents, currently unch

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.41, up 3 cents, currently up ¼ cent

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.