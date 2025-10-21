Corn Trading Steady on Monday

Corn futures are sticking near unchanged so far on Monday, with contracts within a penny of unchanged. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is steady so far at $3.80 1/2.

This morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 1.317 MMT (51.877 mbu) of corn shipped in the week of 10/16. That was 8.9% above the week prior and up 31.62% from the same week last year. Mexico was the largest buyer of 443,141 MT, with 207,621 MT shipped to Japan and 201,101 MT to Spain. The marketing year total is now at 9.338 MMT (367.63 mbu) of corn shipped, which is now 60.61% above the same period last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Brazil’s first corn crop was estimated at 51% planted in the south center region according to AgRural. That is slightly ahead of the 48% pace last year.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.22 1/4, down 1/4 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $3.80 1/2, down 0 cent,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.36 1/2, unch,

May 26 Corn is at $4.45 1/4, up 1/4 cent,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.