Stocks

Corn Trading Higher at Midday

October 23, 2025 — 08:07 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures are trading with 1 to 3 cent gains across most contracts on Thursday. Support is spilling over from a crude oil rally. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 2 cents at $3.84 1/4. 

USDA again delayed the weekly Export Sales report due to the ongoing shutdown, as traders are still estimating a total of 0.8-2 MMT of corn was sold in the week ending on 10/16.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

International Grains Council data showed world corn production for 2025/26 steady this month, with consumption up 2 MMT and stocks increasing 5 MMT to 299 MMT on increased 2024/25 stocks (+7 MMT).

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.24 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.84 1/4, up 2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.38, up 2 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.46 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.