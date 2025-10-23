Corn Trading Higher at Midday

Corn futures are trading with 1 to 3 cent gains across most contracts on Thursday. Support is spilling over from a crude oil rally. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 2 cents at $3.84 1/4.
USDA again delayed the weekly Export Sales report due to the ongoing shutdown, as traders are still estimating a total of 0.8-2 MMT of corn was sold in the week ending on 10/16.
International Grains Council data showed world corn production for 2025/26 steady this month, with consumption up 2 MMT and stocks increasing 5 MMT to 299 MMT on increased 2024/25 stocks (+7 MMT).
Dec 25 Corn is at $4.24 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $3.84 1/4, up 2 cents,
Mar 26 Corn is at $4.38, up 2 1/4 cents,
May 26 Corn is at $4.46 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,
