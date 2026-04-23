Corn Trading Fractionally Lower on Thursday

Corn futures are trading with fractionally lower action at Thursday’s midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 1/2 cent at $4.18 3/4.

Export Sales data from Thursday were tallied at 1.316 MMT in the week of 4/16, in the middle of trade estimate of 1-1.8 MMT for old crop. That was a 3-week low, but still 14.2% above the same week last year. New crop sales were at 440,110 MT, above the estimated range of 0 to 250,000 MT.

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South Korean importers purchased a total of 134,000 MT of corn in a private deal overnight.

International Grains Council data world corn production down 3 MMT from last month, with ending stocks for 2026/27 dropping 2 MMT to 292 MMT.

May 26 Corn is at $4.53 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $4.18 3/4, down 1/2 cent,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.62 1/2, down 1/4 cent,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.82 1/4, unch,

New Crop Cash is at $4.39, down 1/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.