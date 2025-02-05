News & Insights

Stocks

Corn Ticking Higher on Wednesday Morning

February 05, 2025 — 04:49 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures are extending the gains into Wednesday morning, with contracts up fractionally to 2 ¼ cents. Longs in the corn market were adding some risk back on during the Tuesday session, with contracts up 2 to 6 cents at the close. This came after trade tensions eased on Monday with any potential for Mexican/Canadian tariffs were pushed back another month. Preliminary open interest was up 6,746 contracts with 11,991 contracts heading out of the March contracts. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was up 9 cents at $4.54 1/4. 

USDA reported a private export sale of 132,000 MT of corn to South Korea on Tuesday morning.

EIA data will be released this morning, with production backing off in last week’s report as inventory has been building recently.

A South Korean importer issued a tender to buy 140,000 MT of corn, with offers due on Thursday. Algeria also issued a tender for Thursday for 240,000 MT of corn. 

Mar 25 Corn  closed at $4.94 1/2, up 5 3/4 cents, currently up 1 ½ cents

Nearby Cash  was $4.60 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

May 25 Corn  closed at $5.04 3/4, up 5 cents, currently up 2 ¼ cents

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.68, up 2 3/4 cents, currently up ½ cent

New Crop Cash  was $4.38, up 3 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.