Corn Ticking Higher on Wednesday Morning

Corn futures are extending the gains into Wednesday morning, with contracts up fractionally to 2 ¼ cents. Longs in the corn market were adding some risk back on during the Tuesday session, with contracts up 2 to 6 cents at the close. This came after trade tensions eased on Monday with any potential for Mexican/Canadian tariffs were pushed back another month. Preliminary open interest was up 6,746 contracts with 11,991 contracts heading out of the March contracts. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was up 9 cents at $4.54 1/4.

USDA reported a private export sale of 132,000 MT of corn to South Korea on Tuesday morning.

EIA data will be released this morning, with production backing off in last week’s report as inventory has been building recently.

A South Korean importer issued a tender to buy 140,000 MT of corn, with offers due on Thursday. Algeria also issued a tender for Thursday for 240,000 MT of corn.

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.94 1/2, up 5 3/4 cents, currently up 1 ½ cents

Nearby Cash was $4.60 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

May 25 Corn closed at $5.04 3/4, up 5 cents, currently up 2 ¼ cents

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.68, up 2 3/4 cents, currently up ½ cent

New Crop Cash was $4.38, up 3 cents,

