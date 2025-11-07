Corn Sticking Close to Unchanged on Friday Morning Trade

Corn price action is showing fractionally mixed action so far on Friday morning. Futures posted losses of 6 to 7 cents across the nearbys to close out the Thursday session. Preliminary open interest was down 4,160 contracts on Thursday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 6 1/4 cents to $3.89 3/4.

China reportedly purchased a cargo of US sorghum this week.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Brazil’s corn exports during November are expected to total 5.57 MMT according to ANEC, which would be up from 4.92 MMT last year. Brazil’s official data showed October exports totaling 6.5 MMT, up from 6.4 MMT last year.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.28 3/4, down 6 1/2 cents, currently down ¼ cent

Nearby Cash was $3.89 3/4, down 6 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.43, down 6 1/2 cents, currently up ¼ cent

May 26 Corn closed at $4.51 1/2, down 6 3/4 cents, currently down ½ cent

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.