Corn Sticking Close to Unchanged on Friday Morning

The corn market is trading with slight losses early on Friday morning. Futures saw losses of 2 to 4 cents across most contracts on Thursday, as futures pulled off early session lows. Preliminary open interest was down 7,663 contracts, with July down 12,075 and September up 5,792 contracts. The front month CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 3 ½ cents at $4.21 1/4.

USDA reported a couple private export sales of corn on Thursday morning, with 104,000 MT sold to Mexico and 101,096 MT to unknown destinations for 2024/25 shipment.

The delayed EIA report showed ethanol production rising by 20,000 barrels per day to 1.056 million bpd in the week of May 23. That was an 8-week high. Ethanol stocks fell back 663,000 barrels to 24.281 million barrels. Refiner inputs of ethanol were up 20,000 bpd to 939,000 bpd, as gasoline product supplied (implied demand) was the largest since October at 9.452 million barrels per day.

Export Sales data will be out this morning, with traders looking for 0.75 to 1.4 MMT in corn business for 2024/25 in the week of May 22 and 25,000 to 400,000 MT for new crop.

Jul 25 Corn closed at $4.47, down 4 cents, currently down 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.21 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

Sep 25 Corn closed at $4.27 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents, currently down 1 cents

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.41 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

New Crop Cash was $3.99 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,

