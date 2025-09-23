Corn Steady on Tuesday Morning

Corn price action is steady to fractionally lower so far on Tuesday morning. Futures popped off the midday losses on Monday though contracts still closed 1 to 2 ½ cents lower across the nearbys. Preliminary open interest was down 8,423 contracts on Monday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1 ¼ cents at $3.75 1/4.

USDA reported a private export sale of 320,068 MT of corn to Mexico on Monday morning all for 2025/26.

After the close, NASS reported the corn crop at 91% dented and 56% mature, both lagging normal. Harvest was tallied at 11% complete and in line with the average pace. Conditions slipped back by 1% to 66% gd/ex, as the Brugler500 was 2 points lower to 370.

USDA tallied corn export shipments at 1.329 MMT (52.32 mbu) during the week ending on September 18. That was 15.54% above the same week last year but a drop of 12.16% from last week. Mexico was the top destination of 473,034 MT, with 331,588 MT headed to Japan, and 187,756 MT to Colombia. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are now 3.492 MMT (137.47 mbu), which is now 58.63% above the same period last year.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.21 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents, currently down ½ cent

Nearby Cash was $3.78 1/1, down 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.38 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents, currently unch

May 26 Corn closed at $4.48 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents, currently down ¼ cent

