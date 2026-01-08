Stocks

Corn Steady to Start Thursday Trade

January 08, 2026 — 01:31 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn price action is showing fractionally mixed trade so far on Thursday morning. Futures were pushing higher into the Wednesday close, as contracts were 2 to 3 cents higher in the nearbys. Open interest was down just 848 contracts on Wednesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 2 ½ cents at $4.08 3/4. 

EIA data from Wednesday showed ethanol production in the week ending on January 2 slowing 22,000 barrels per day wk/wk to 1.098 million bpd. Despite the reduction in output, stocks rose 708,000 barrels to 22.652 million barrels. That came as exports were down 35,000 bpd to 113,000 bpd, though refiner inputs of ethanol were a bigger issue, dropping 117,000 bpd to 771,000 bpd. That is a seasonal pattern once the holidays roll around.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Export Sales data will be released this morning, with traders looking for 0.7-1.5 MMT in 2025/26 corn sales during the week of 1/1. Sales for 2026/27 are seen 0-100,000 MT. 

USDA will release a slew of data on Monday, with the Crop Production report expected to show US corn production at 16.553 bbu, as yield is estimated at 184 bpa according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts. 

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.46 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents, currently unch

Nearby Cash  was $4.08 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.54, up 2 3/4 cents, currently down 1/4 cents

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.59 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents, currently up 1/4 cents

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.