Corn Steady at Midday

Corn futures are showing steady to fractionally higher trade on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 1/2 cent at $3.98. The markets will be closed on Monday for President’s Day.

Export Sales data from Thursday now has corn commitments of shipped and unshipped sales at 60.805 MMT, which is up 31% from last year. That is 73% of the full year USDA export projection, matching the average pace.

Don’t Miss a Day:

The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange estimates the Argentina corn crop at 43% good/excellent, down 1% from last week.

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.31 1/2, up 1/4 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $3.98, up 1/2 cent,

May 26 Corn is at $4.41 3/4, unch,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.49 3/4, unch,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.