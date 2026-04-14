Corn Starting Tuesday on a Higher Note

Corn are trading with early 2 to 3 cent gains on Tuesday morning. Futures failed to hold onto the Monday gains, closing with contracts steady to 1 ¼ cents lower and 5-6 cents off the highs. Preliminary open interest was up 7,622 contracts on the day. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1/2 cent at $4.02 3/4.

Crop Progress data indicated the US corn crop was 5% planted as of Sunday. That was a 2-percentage point move on the week and compares to the 4% 5-year average pace.

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Export Inspections data showed wheat at 1.782 MT (70.18 mbu) shipped in the week that ended on April 9. That was down 13.15% from last week, and 2.59% below the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 579,076 MT, with 205,930 MT to Japan and 202,404 MT to South Korea. Marketing year shipments have totaled 50.23 MMT (1.97 mbu), which is up 33.9% yr/yr.

CONAB data from this morning showed the Brazilian corn crop raised by 1.3 MMT to 139.57 MMT. The second crop was hiked by 0.69 MMT to 109.12 MMT.

May 26 Corn closed at $4.40 1/4, down 3/4 cent, currently up 3 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.02 3/4, down 1/2 cent,

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.51, down 1/4 cent, currently up 2 3/4 cents

Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.71, down 1 1/4 cents, currently up 2 cents

New Crop Cash was $4.27 3/8, down 1 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.