Corn Starting Tuesday with Fractional Losses

Corn price action is down ¼ cent to a penny so far on Tuesday morning trade. Futures posted Monday gains of 1 ¼ to 3 ¼ cents across the board. Open interest was down 2,561 contracts on Monday, with 28,719 contracts exiting May. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3 1/2 cents at $4.15 1/4.
NASS Crop Progress data showed the US corn crop at 11% planted as of Sunday, which was 2% ahead of the 5-year average pace of 9%. The crop was also 4% emerged, which is 2 percentage points faster than normal.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
USDA’s FGIS tallied corn export shipments at 1.669 MMT (65.7 mbu) during the week ending on April 16. That was 2.89% above the week prior and 3.33% below the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 507,053 MT, with 352,667 MT headed to Japan and 277,579 MT to South Korea. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 51.71 MMT (2.036 bbu) since September 1, which is now 31.79% above the same period last year.
May 26 Corn closed at $4.52, up 3 1/4 cents, currently down 1/4 cent
Nearby Cash was $4.15 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,
Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.60 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents, currently down 1/4 cent
Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.79 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents, currently down 3/4 cent
New Crop Cash was $4.36 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
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