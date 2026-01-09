Corn Starting Friday Trade Near Unchanged

Corn is showing Friday AM trade with contracts steady to fractionally lower. Futures closed out a quiet Thursday session with fractional losses in the front months and fractional gains in other contracts. Preliminary open interest was down 2,656 contracts on Thursday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down ¼ cent at $4.08 1/2.

Export Sales data from Thursday showed just 377,598 MT of corn sold in the week ending on January 1. That was a marketing year low and 15.1% below the same week last year. The largest buyer was South Korea at 139,000 MT, with 108,100 MT to Japan. Sales for 2026/27 were tallied at 11,860 MT.

Census data showed a delayed update for October exports, with a record 6.564 MMT (248.5 mbu) of corn shipped during the month. That was a drop of 5.93% from September but up 63.38% from the same month in 2024. Distillers exports were just shy of last year’s October record at 1.067 MMT. Ethanol shipments were back at a record pace of the month at 185 million gallons.

A couple South Korean importers purchased a total of 339,000 MT of corn in tenders overnight.

USDA’s WASDE report will be out on Monday, with a Bloomberg survey showing analysts looking for stocks to be tallied at 1.985 bbu, a 44 mbu reduction if realized.

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.46, down 3/4 cent, currently unch

Nearby Cash was $4.08 1/2, down 1/4 cent,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.54, unch, currently down 1/4 cent

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.60 1/2, up 3/4 cent, currently down 1/4 cent

