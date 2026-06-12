Corn Starting Friday with modest Losses

Corn prices are down ½ to 1 ½ cents so far on Friday morning. Futures closed Thursday with losses of 7 to 10 ½ cents across most contracts, as increased supplies on USDA’s balance sheets added pressure. Open interest was up 5,819 contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 6 3/4 cents at $3.80 1/2.

Export Sales data from Thursday indicated 1.00 MMT of old crop corn business in the week of June 4. That was a 13.3% increase from last week and 26.4% larger than the same week last year. Japan was the top buyer of 373,100 MT, with 356,200 MT sold to Mexico. New crop sales were seen at 926,645 MT, taking new crop business to 4.124 MMT, a 31.6% increase from the same point last year. Japan was the lead buyer of 241,000 MT, with 237,500 MT sold to Colombia and 204,000 MT to South Korea.

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USDA’s monthly WASDE report showed the old crop US ending stocks number at 2.145 bbu, a 3 mbu increase from last month. Corn used for ethanol was dropped by 25 mbu, with exports offsetting that with a 25 mbu increase. Imports were raised by 3 mbu. That 3 mbu carried through to the next marketing year, which was up just 3 mbu as well to 1.96 bbu.

Brazil production was raised by 3 MMT from the USDA, at 138 MMT, with Argentina up 2 MMT to 61 MMT. CONAB data from Thursday showed the 2025/26 crop pegged at 140.46 MMT, up 0.29 MMT from last month. The first crop was raised by 0.88 MMT to 28.46 MMT, with the second crop down 0.58 MMT to 107.87 MMT.

WASDE data showed 2025/26 world ending stocks were up 6.41 MMT to 303.36 MMT on the increased world supplies. New crop carryout was up 3.68 MMT to 281.22 MMT.

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.11 3/4, down 7 1/4 cents, currently down 1/2 cent

Nearby Cash was $3.80 1/2, down 6 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 Corn closed at $4.20, down 7 3/4 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.39 1/2, down 7 1/4 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

New Crop Cash was $3.94 3/4, down 7 1/4 cents,

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