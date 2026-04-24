Corn Starting Friday with Modest Gains

Corn price action so far on Friday is 1 to 2 cents higher. Futures closed the Thursday session with most contracts ½ to 2 ¾ cents higher. Preliminary open interest suggested a rotation of ownership, up just 783 contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price as up 1 3/4 cents at $4.20.

Export Sales data from Thursday were tallied at 1.316 MMT in the week of 4/16, a 3-week low but still 14.2% above the same week last year. South Korea was the top buyer of 345,700 MT, with 324,200 MT sold to Japan and 233,600 MT to unknown destinations. New crop sales were at 440,110 MT in that week, the second largest for the marketing year. All sales for 2026/27 were to Mexico.

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A South Korean importer purchased a total of 67,000 MT of corn in a private deal overnight, following the 134,000 MT purchase by a separate importer in Thursday.

International Grains Council data world corn production down 3 MMT from last month, with ending stocks for 2026/27 dropping 2 MMT to 292 MMT.

May 26 Corn closed at $4.55 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents, currently up 1 cent

Nearby Cash was $4.20, up 1 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.63 3/4, up 1 cent, currently up 1 3/4 cents

Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.83 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents

New Crop Cash was $4.41 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

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