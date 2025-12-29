Stocks

Corn Starting the Final Week of 2025 with Weakness

December 29, 2025 — 01:01 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn price action is down 2 to 3 cents early in Monday. Futures closed the Friday session with contracts fractionally to a penny lower in the nearbys. Open interest rose 4,880 contracts. March corn was up 6 ¼ cents on the short week. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down a penny to $4.06 3/4. 

Futures got some spillover weakness from crude oil losses of $1.45/barrel. Thin trade for the shorter session after Christmas likely also had an impact. Crude oil is up $1.40/barrel this morning, though there is little spillover to speak of with corns weakness.

Reports from the government were pushed back due to the holiday declared for Friday. EIA will be released on later this morning, delayed from the normal Wednesday release, with the next Export Sales report for the week ending on 12/18 out on Wednesday.

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.50, down 1 cent, currently down 2 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $4.06 3/4, down 1 cent,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.58 1/4, down 3/4 cent, currently down 2 1/2 cents

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.64 1/4, down 1/4 cent, currently down 2 1/4 cents

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

