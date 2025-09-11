Corn Squares Up on Thursday with Gains

Corn futures closed the Thursday session squaring up ahead of the USDA reports on Friday, as contracts were up 2 to 3 cents. There were 154 deliveries issued against September corn futures overnight. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 2 3/4 cents at $3.75.

Export Sales data from this morning indicated that a total of 539,900 MT of corn was sold during the week ending on September 4. Mexico was the top buyer of 256,500 MT, with Japan buying 143,700 MT. There was an additional 1.17 MMT carried over from the 2024/25 marketing year. Total 2025/26 corn sales are starting the year at the second largest on record at 22.601 MMT.

Brazil’s corn production for 2024/25 was raised by 2.67 MMT to 139.67 MMT according to CONAB.

Sep 25 Corn closed at $3.99, up 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.75, up 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.19 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.37 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

