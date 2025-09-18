Corn Slips Lower into Wednesday’s Close

Corn futures closed out Wednesday with losses of 2 to 3 cents across the front months. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 2 3/4 cents at $3.82 ¼.

The weekly EIA report showed ethanol production dropping 50,000 barrels per day in the week ending on September 12 to 1.055 million barrels per day. That was still an increase of 6,000 bps from the week last year. Stocks of ethanol were down 235,000 barrels to 22.602 million barrels. Refiner inputs of ethanol were up 42,000 bpd to 922,000 bpd.

USDA’s Export Sales report is estimated to show between 0.5 to 1.9 MMT in 2025/26 corn sales in the week ending on 9/11.

A private South Korean importer purchased 65,000 MT of corn in a tender late last week. Stats Canada data from this morning showed 15.5 MMT of corn production in the country for this year, up 1% from a year ago and near the August estimate.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.26 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.82 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.44 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.54 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

