Corn Slipping into Midday

January 22, 2026 — 02:22 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures are showing fractional to 1 ½ cent losses across most contracts on Wednesday’s midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 1 ¼ cents at $3.85 1/2. 

USDA reported a couple private export sales of 150,000 MT of corn to Colombia and 195,000 MT to unknown destinations this morning.

Weekly EIA data will be pushed back to Thursday morning due to the Monday holiday, with most looking for ethanol production to pull back from last week’s surge to a new all time record. 

A Taiwan importer purchased a total of 65,000 MT of US con in a tender overnight. 

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.22 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.85 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.30 1/4, down 1 cent,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.37, down 3/4 cent,

