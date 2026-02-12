Corn Slipping Lower on Wednesday

Corn futures are down 1 to 2 cents so far on Wednesday, with new crop contract showing gains. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 2 cents at $3.93 1/4. The average close for December futures in February has been $4.58, as the base spring price for crop insurance is underway.

USDA reported a private export sale of 230,560 MT of corn to unknown destinations this morning. Export Sales data will be out on Thursday morning, with traders looking for between 0.6-1.1 MMT of 2025/26 corn sold in the week of 2/5. Sales for 2026/27 are seen 0-100,000 MT in that week.

EIA showed ethanol production bouncing 154,000 barrels per day in the week ending on February 13 to 1.11 million barrels per day. Ethanol stocks were up 111,000 barrels to 25.247 million barrels. Exports did slip back 79,000 barrels per day to 137,000 bpd, with refiner inputs up 50,000 bpd to 841,000 bpd.

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.26 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.93 1/4, down 2 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.35 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.43 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents,

