Stocks

Corn Slipping Lower on Friday

April 17, 2026 — 03:57 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures are trading with 1 to 2 cent losses in most contracts on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 1 cent at $4.10 1/4. Crude oil is falling $11.27 on the day following Iran agreeing to open the Strait of Hormuz this morning.

Export Sales data from Thursday morning took corn export commitments to 72.79 MMT as of April 9, up 29% from a year ago. That is 87% of the USDA export projection for 2025/26, which is lagging from the 90% average pace. Shipments are now 50.52 MMT, 60% of USDA’s number, and ahead of the 56% pace.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Buenos Aires Grains Exchange estimates the Argentina corn crop at 61 MMT, up 4 MMT from their previous number. That is in the direction of the Rosario Grain Exchange at 67 MMT, with the USDA down at 52 MMT. 

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.47 1/2, down 1 cent,

Nearby Cash  was $4.10 1/4, down 1 cents,

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.56 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.75, down 1 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.32, down 1 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.