Corn Slipping Lower on Friday

Corn futures are trading with fractional to penny losses across most contracts on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down a penny to $3.99 3/4.

Export sale commitments were 29.7% larger than the same period last year at 44.35 MMT, or 1.746 billion bushels. That is a record buying pace for corn exports.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Safras estimates the 2025/26 Brazilian corn crop at 142.88 MMT, which is 0.68 below the prior estimate. The second crop is pegged at 101.79 MMT, with the first crop at 25.37 MMT, both getting a reduction.

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.43 3/4, down 3/4 cent,

Nearby Cash is at $3.99 3/4, down 1 cent,

May 26 Corn is at $4.51 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.57 1/4, down 3/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.