Corn Slipping Back on Tuesday

Corn futures are down 1 to 3 cents across most contracts on Tuesday. Preliminary open interest was down 29,200 contracts on Monday, with 37,997 contracts exiting September ahead of first notice day on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 1 ¼ cents at $3.70 1/2.

USDA’s Crop Progress report showed a total of 44% of the corn crop dented, with 7% pegged as mature, both in line with average. Condition ratings were steady at 71% good/excellent, as the Brugler500 index was down 1 point to 381 on a 1% move from excellent to good.

Sep 25 Corn is at $3.88, down 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.70 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.09 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.26 3/4, down 3 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $3.67 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

