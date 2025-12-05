Stocks

Corn Slipping Back on Friday Morning

December 05, 2025 — 02:43 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn price action is steady to 2 ¼ cents lower across most contracts to start Friday. Futures posted gains on Thursday, with contracts up 3 to 4 cents in most front months, as December was up 6 ¼. Open interest was up 11,560 contracts on Thursday, suggesting new buying interest. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 4 cents on the day at $4.02 3/4. 

Export Sales data for the week of October 30 was out on Thursday, with a total of 1.99 MMT of corn sold. That was on the higher side of trade ideas looking for 0.8-2.5 MMT in corn sales during that week. That was back above the week prior and the third largest total for the marketing year.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Actual Brazilian trade ministry data for November tallied exports at 5.03 MMT, a 6.48% increase from last year but a 22.58% drop from last month. Corn shipments are estimated at 4.99 MMT for December according to ANEC, which would be above the 3.62 MMT from the same period last year. 

Statistics Canada estimates the 2025 corn production for the country at 14.867 MMT, down 3.1% from the same week last year.

 

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.37 3/4, up 6 1/4 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $4.02 3/4, up 4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.47 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.54 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents, currently down 1 cent

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.