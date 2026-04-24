Corn Slipping Back on Friday

Corn futures are trading with contracts fractionally to 2 cents lower on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 1 1/4 cents at $4.19 3/4.

Export Sales data has corn export commitments totaling 74.1 MMT as of April 16, a 28% increase from the same time last year. That is 88% of USDA’s export projection and behind the 92% average.

Don’t Miss a Day:

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 67,000 MT of corn in a private deal overnight, following the 134,000 MT purchase by a separate importer on Thursday.

May 26 Corn is at $4.54 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.19 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.62 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 Corn is at $4.83, down 1/2 cent,

New Crop Cash is at $4.40 3/4, down 1 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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