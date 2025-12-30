Corn Slide Continues on Tuesday

Corn futures extending the pullback into the end of the year, with contracts down 1 to 2 cents at Tuesday’s midday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down another 1 3/4 cents at $3.97 1/4.

EIA data released Monday afternoon showed ethanol production slipping 36,000 barrels to 1.095 million barrels per day in week ending 12/19. Ethanol stocks were up 175,000 barrels on that week to 22.528 million barrels. Exports were up 28,000 bpd to 219,000 bpd, with refiner inputs of ethanol up 6,000 bpd to 912,000 bpd.

Brazil’s December exports are expected to total 6.35 MMT according to ANEC, steady with the previous estimate.

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.40 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.97 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.48 3/4, down 2 cents,

Jul 26 Corn is at $4.55, down 2 cents,

