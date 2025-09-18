Corn Showing Weakness on Thursday

Corn futures are trading with contracts 2 to 3 cents lower so far on Thursday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down another 2 3/4 cents at $3.79 ½.

A private export sale of 110,000 MT of corn was reported by the USDA this morning, to Mexico for 2025/26 shipment.

Don’t Miss a Day:

USDA’s Export Sales report showed a total of 1.23 MMT of 2025/26 corn sold in the week ending on 9/11 coming in the middle of estimates of 0.5 to 1.9 MMT. That was an improvement from the drop in sales reported last week and still 45.4% above the same week last year.

Brazil’s corn crop for 2025/26 is pegged to be 138.28 MMT according to CONAB, which would be down 1.42 MMT from the 2024/25 marketing year. Acreage is expected to rise 770,000 hectares (1.9 million acres) to 22.63 million ha (55.92 million acres).

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.24, down 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.79 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.41 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.51 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.