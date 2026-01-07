Stocks

Corn Showing Slight Gains on Wednesday Morning

January 07, 2026 — 03:02 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn price action is up 1 to 2 cents across most contracts on Wednesday morning. Futures failed to hold onto the midday gains on Tuesday, with contracts fractionally to 2 cents in the red. Preliminary open interest was down 17,277 contracts on the day. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 1 3/4 cents at $4.08 ½. 

EIA data will be out later this morning, with some looking for steady to slightly lower ethanol output in the week ending last Friday.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Total export sales commitments are now at 50.538 MMT, which is now 30% larger than the same period last year. That is 62% of USDA’s estimate for the full marketing year and is ahead of the 60% average pace.

Brazil’s trade ministry showed corn exports during December at 6.128 MMT, which was a 43.6% increase from the last year and up 21.75% from November.

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.44, down 1/2 cent, currently up 1 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $4.05 1/4, down 1/2 cent,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.51 1/4, down 3/4 cent, currently up 1 1/2 cents

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.57, down 1 1/4 cents, currently up 1 cent

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.