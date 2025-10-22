Corn Showing Midday Gains with Increased Ethanol Output

Corn futures are trading with 1 to 3 ¼ cent gains so far on Wednesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 3 1/2 at $3.82.

Weekly EIA data is still being released despite the government shutdown. Ethanol production rose another 38,000 barrels per day in the week that ended on 10/17, to 1.112 million barrels/day. That was close to a record. Stocks still saw a draw on the week, down 709,000 barrels to 21.919 million barrels. Refiner inputs of ethanol were down 4,000 bpd to 911,000, as ethanol exports were up 22,000 bpd to 130,000 barrels per day.

Don’t Miss a Day:

USDA again will be delaying the weekly Export Sales report due to the ongoing shutdown, as traders are still estimating total of 0.8-2 MMT of corn was sold in the week ending on 10/16.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.23, up 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.82, up 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.35 3/4, up 2 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.43 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.