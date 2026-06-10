Corn Showing Early Wednesday Strength

Corn prices are up 3 to 5 cents so far on Wednesday morning. Futures fell back off midday gains on Tuesday, with contracts steady to 1 ½ cents lower, with a ¾ cent gain in front month July. Open interest was up 17,705 contracts on Tuesday, with the roll out of July continuing, down 30,247 contracts and September up 34,228. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 1 1/2 cents at $3.86 1/4.
USDA reported a private export sale of 120,000 MT of old crop corn to unknown destinations on Tuesday morning.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
NASS Crop Progress data from Monday showed 97% of the US corn crop planted by June 7, with emergence at 86%, near the 5-year average. US condition ratings were 67% in good to excellent condition, steady with the previous week. The Brugler500 index was up 1 point on higher excellent ratings to 372. Conditions dropped in TX by 11 points and IN by 10. Improvement was noted in IA (+2), NE (+4), and IL (+5).
USDA will release their monthly WASDE report on Thursday, with a Bloomberg survey of traders looking for a 6 mbu cut to old crop corn US carryout at 2.136 bbu, with new crop seen at 1.947 bbu, a 10 mbu reduction if realized.
Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.19 1/2, up 3/4 cent, currently up 3 3/4 cents
Nearby Cash was $3.86 1/4, up 1 1/2 cents,
Sep 26 Corn closed at $4.27 1/2, unch, currently up 4 1/4 cents
Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.45 1/4, down 3/4 cent, currently up 4 3/4 cents
New Crop Cash was $4.01 1/2, up 1/4 cent,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
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