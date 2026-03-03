Corn Sees Late Day Strength to Close with Gains

Corn futures posted gains across most contracts on Tuesday, with contracts fractionally to 2 cents higher. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 1 cent to $4.06 3/4. Crude oil strength remains supportive.

USDA reported a private export sale of 196,000 MT of corn to unknown destinations this morning.

EIA data will be released on Wednesday, with ethanol production expected to be steady in the week ending last Friday.

A couple separate tenders from South Korean importers saw a total of 133,000 MT purchased overnight.

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.34 1/4, up 1 cent,

Nearby Cash was $4.06 3/4, up 1 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.46 1/2, up 3/4 cent,

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.55 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

