Corn Rallying in the New Crop Months

Corn futures are trading with contracts mixed, as nearby July is down 2 cents and other months up 4 to 6 cents. The front month CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 2 cents at $4.09 1/4.

Rains are scattered over much of the Corn Belt on for the next week according to the NOAA 7-day QPF.

After the Monday close, USDA Crop Progress report showed corn at 94% emerged across the country, on par with the five-year average pace. Condition ratings were up 1 point to 72% good/excellent, as the Brugler500 index was one point higher to 379 points. Ratings were shifting over the Corn Belt, with IN and IA slipping back 4 points, and TX down 16. Improvement was noted in NE, up 8, with IL and MN 2 points higher and ND 3 points higher.

Jul 25 Corn is at $4.32 3/4, down 2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.09 1/4, down 2 cents,

Sep 25 Corn is at $4.25, up 5 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.39 3/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $3.97, up 5 1/4 cents,

