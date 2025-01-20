Corn Rallying on Friday

The corn market is rallying on Friday’s midday, with contracts up 9 to 10 cents in the front months and new crop December 2 3/4 cents higher. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView is up 9 3/4 cents at $4.49 1/2. The markets and government will be closed on Monday due to Martin Luther King Jr Day, with a normal schedule for Tuesday.

USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday morning showed 1.024 MMT of 2024/25 corn sold in the week ending on January 9. That took the total commitments for the year to 40.27 MMT, which is now 65% of the full year forecast from USDA, compared to the average sales pace of 61%.

Argentina corn conditions have been getting weak, with the excellent conditions down 3% to 39% according to the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange, with poor conditions up 5% to 14%.

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.84 1/2, up 10 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.49 1/2, up 9 3/4 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $4.93 1/2, up 10 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.55 1/4, up 2 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.26 1/2, up 2 3/4 cents,

