Corn Rallies Higher on Thursday

Corn futures closed the Thursday session with contracts up 4 to 4 ½ cents across the front months. Bulls were battling back after spillover pressure from the other grains earlier this week. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 4 cents to $4.00 3/4.

Export Sales data was updated for the week of 11/27 this morning, with 1.792 MMT sold in that week, on the higher side of trade estimates of between 1-2 MMT of corn sales. That was a 3-week low but still 3.5% above the same week last year.

Export sale commitments were 29.7% larger than the same period last year at 44.35 MMT, or 1.746 billion bushels. That is a record buying pace for corn exports.

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.44 1/2, up 4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.00 3/4, up 4 cents,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.52 1/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.58, up 4 1/2 cents,

