Corn Pushing Higher with Record Ethanol Output

Corn futures are trading with 2 to 3 ½ cent gains across most contracts on Wednesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 2 1/4 cents to $3.94 3/4.

EIA reported ethanol production at a record 1.123 million barrels per day, up 32,000 bpd from the previous week. That helped to build stocks by 288,000 barrels to 22.655 million barrels as of October 31. Exports of ethanol slipped back 68,000 bpd to 107,000 bpd, with refiner inputs of ethanol down 7,000 bpd to 904,000 bpd.

The government shutdown is now the longest on record, as we have not had an export sales update in over a month. Still, analysts are estimating that US exporters sold 0.8-2 MMT of corn in the week ending on 10/30.

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.34, up 2 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.94 3/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.48 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.57, up 3 1/2 cents,

