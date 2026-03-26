Corn Pushes Higher Late on Thursday

Corn futures closed the Thursday session with bulls giving a late push, as contracts were fractionally to 2 ¼ cents higher. May was the lonely holdout, down ¼ cent. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1/4 cent to $4.24 1/2.

Export Sales data from this morning tallied old crop corn bookings during the week of 3/19 at 1.22 MMT. That was back up from last week and 17.1% above the same week last year. Mexico was the top buyer of 428,600 MT, with 319,400 MT sold to Colombia, and 97,200 MT to the Dominican Republic. New crop sales were listed at 135,000 MT, all to Japan.

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Ahead of the USDA March Intentions report next week, traders are looking for 94.37 million acres of corn to be reported by NASS. That would be a 4.4 million decline from last year if realized.

May 26 Corn closed at $4.67, down 1/4 cent,

Nearby Cash was $4.24 1/2, down 1/4 cent,

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.78, up 1/4 cent,

Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.94 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $4.52 1/1, up 1 1/4 cents,

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