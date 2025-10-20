Stocks

Corn Pulls Out Gains into Monday’s Close

October 20, 2025 — 09:24 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures posted higher trade at Monday’s close with contracts fractionally higher in the nearbys. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was a penny higher at $3.81 1/2. With less than 2 weeks left for the harvest price discovery for crop insurance, the average close has been $4.19 for December corn futures.

This morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 1.317 MMT (51.877 mbu) of corn shipped in the week of 10/16. That was 8.9% above the week prior and up 31.62% from the same week last year. Mexico was the largest buyer of 443,141 MT, with 207,621 MT shipped to Japan and 201,101 MT to Spain. The marketing year total is now at 9.338 MMT (367.63 mbu) of corn shipped, which is now 60.61% above the same period last year.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Over the weekend, President Trump threatened to cut off some aid and increase tariffs for Colombia to in response to drug flow from the country. No response from Colombia was noted, though they are a top 4 buyer of US corn. 

Brazil’s first corn crop was estimated at 51% planted in the south center region according to AgRural. That is slightly ahead of the 48% pace last year.

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.23 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

Nearby Cash  was $3.81 1/2, up 1 cent,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.37, up 1/2 cent,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.45 1/4, up 1/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.