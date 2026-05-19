Stocks

Corn Pulls Back into the Tuesday Close

May 19, 2026 — 10:12 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures corrected from the sharp Monday gains on Tuesday, with contracts steady to 1 ¾ cents lower at the close. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1 ½ cents  to $4.35. 

NASS Crop Progress data showed the US corn crop at 76% planted as of Sunday, which was 6% ahead of the 5-year average pace of 70%.  The only states to be behind average pace for planting are Kansas, Michigan, and North Carolina. The crop was also 39% emerged, which is 2 percentage points faster than normal. 

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A couple South Korean importers purchased a total of 135,000 MT of corn in separate tenders overnight. 

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.75 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.35, down 1 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 Corn  closed at $4.81 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.97 3/4, down 1/4 cent,

New Crop Cash  was $4.51 7/8, down 1/2 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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