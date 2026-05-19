Corn Pulls Back into the Tuesday Close

Corn futures corrected from the sharp Monday gains on Tuesday, with contracts steady to 1 ¾ cents lower at the close. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1 ½ cents to $4.35.
NASS Crop Progress data showed the US corn crop at 76% planted as of Sunday, which was 6% ahead of the 5-year average pace of 70%. The only states to be behind average pace for planting are Kansas, Michigan, and North Carolina. The crop was also 39% emerged, which is 2 percentage points faster than normal.Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.
A couple South Korean importers purchased a total of 135,000 MT of corn in separate tenders overnight.
Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.75 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents,
Nearby Cash was $4.35, down 1 1/2 cents,
Sep 26 Corn closed at $4.81 1/2, down 3/4 cent,
Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.97 3/4, down 1/4 cent,
New Crop Cash was $4.51 7/8, down 1/2 cent,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Grain and Cotton Bulls Are Eating ‘Humble Pie’ After Selloff, But They’re Still in Charge of Prices
- Corn Prices Are Headed Higher. The Bulls Are in Control.
- Buy Corn Here If You Agree That Grains Will Be the Next Commodities to Rocket Higher Like Silver
- Grain Bulls Wobble as Crude Oil Prices Slump. What to Watch Next.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.