Corn Pulling Back on Monday Morning Following Friday Rally

Corn price action is down 3 to 4 cents so far. Futures closed with strength on Friday, as contracts were up 10 to 11 cents in the front months. Preliminary open interest rose 22,325 contracts suggesting new buying interest. December managed to close with a 12 cent gain last week. There were 36 deliveries against the expiring September contract on Friday, with the month’s total at 238. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price as up 10 1/2 cents at $3.85 1/2.

USDA’s monthly Crop Production report showed yield at 186.7 bpa, a 2.1 bpa drop from what wat reported in August. Acreage was raised another 1.47 million acres on the planted side (a near record 98.728 million) and 1.356 million on the harvested side, with production up 73 mbu to 16.814 bbu. As for the WASDE, 2024/25 US stocks were 20 mbu higher 1.325 bbu vs. estimates for a 6 mbu increase. With the production increase, new crop carryout was down 7 mbu to 2.11 bbu, with demand raised on a 100 mbu increase to exports.

Don’t Miss a Day:

On the world side, USDA raised the old crop number by 1.07 MMT to 284.18 MMT due to a 3 MMT increase to Brazil output. New crop world stocks were down 1.14 MMT to 281.4 MMT.

CFTC data showed a total of 8,442 contracts added to the spec fund in corn futures and options net short as of September 9. That took their net short position to 99,929 contracts as of Tuesday.

Safras & Mercado estimates Brazil’s first corn crop in the south center region at 25.48 MT, up from 24.73 MMT last year.

Sep 25 Corn closed at $3.99, unch,

Nearby Cash was $3.85 1/2, up 10 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.30, up 10 1/4 cents, currently down 3 3/4 cents

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.47 1/4, up 10 cents, currently down 3 1/2 cents

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.